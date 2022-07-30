ELIZABETHTON - Melissa Rose Trivette, age 53, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Melissa was born in Carter County, Tennessee to Rose Morris Stout and the late Linzy “Reed” Trivette. Melissa was well known as “Missy” with family and friends and as “Mo” with her Walmart DC friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmothers Flossie Morris and Daisy “Maxine” Trivette and special aunts Teresa Metcalf, Marilyn Trivette, and Eula Belle Barger.

Melissa worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Midway, Tennessee as the Assistant General Manager. She was the General Manager at the Walmart Distribution Centers in Alachua and Macclenny, Florida.