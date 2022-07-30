ELIZABETHTON - Melissa Rose Trivette, age 53, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Melissa was born in Carter County, Tennessee to Rose Morris Stout and the late Linzy “Reed” Trivette. Melissa was well known as “Missy” with family and friends and as “Mo” with her Walmart DC friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmothers Flossie Morris and Daisy “Maxine” Trivette and special aunts Teresa Metcalf, Marilyn Trivette, and Eula Belle Barger.
Melissa worked at Walmart Distribution Center in Midway, Tennessee as the Assistant General Manager. She was the General Manager at the Walmart Distribution Centers in Alachua and Macclenny, Florida.
Melissa was an incredibly giving person and loved her family and friends beyond measure. She will be remembered by her beautiful soul and the positive impact that she made in the lives of others. She enjoyed “girls trips,” being with family and friends, going to the beach, and cooking.
Those left to cherish Melissa’s many memories include her daughter, Savannah Grindstaff Taylor and son-in-law, Jesse Taylor; fiancé, Richard Peters; mother, Rose Morris Stout and stepfather, Glenn “Dale” Stout; special uncle, Ferrell Trivette; sister, Samantha Estep; nephew, Jacob Stout; many special cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and furry friend, Ed the cat.
A Celebration of Life for Melissa Trivette will be held from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sinking Creek Baptist Church Pavilion (2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601). A service will be conducted at 6:00 PM by Matthew Guy and music by Emily Brooke Ward.
The family would like to thank everyone that has prayed, called, visited, and brought food. A special thanks to her loving friend, Leslie Nave Webb and Ballad Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Melissa’s memory can be made to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
