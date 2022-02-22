FALL BRANCH - Melissa Phillips Painter, 55 of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Melissa was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She loved caring for her family and others.
Melissa is survived by her son, Lee Painter and wife Melody; three grandchildren, Mia, Hudson, and Letty; her fiancé, Blake McKay; sister, Vanessa Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be conducted at 7pm in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 25 at 11am at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
