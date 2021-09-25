JOHNSON CITY - Melissa Medley Font, 54, Johnson City passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Harley Medley and Edith Freeman Medley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Font in 2020; a son, Johnathan Medley; a brother, Alan Hicks and a sister, Darlene Phillips.
Survivors include two sons, James Carper and wife, Brittany and Joshua Carper and wife, Brandy; a brother, William Medley and wife, Carrie; two sisters, Vicky Guy and husband, Tim and Pattie Berry; grandchildren, Taylor Carper, Haley Carper and Jackson Carper; niece, Madison Medley; nephews, Stephen Berry, Jeremy Berry, Issac Mann, Timothy Guy and Cory Gouge.
Funeral services for Melissa will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially Brooks, Dean and Sandy for the wonderful care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.