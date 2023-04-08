Melissa Marie Day, age 51, transitioned into eternity on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her children and love.

She was born on June 15, 1971 in Baltimore, MD. Melissa was a resident of Elizabethton, TN for 34 yrs. She enjoyed attending church at Heartland Fellowship in Elizabethton where she always loved encountering the Lord.

