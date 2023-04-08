Melissa Marie Day, age 51, transitioned into eternity on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her children and love.
She was born on June 15, 1971 in Baltimore, MD. Melissa was a resident of Elizabethton, TN for 34 yrs. She enjoyed attending church at Heartland Fellowship in Elizabethton where she always loved encountering the Lord.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Mack Day and her stepfather, Douglas Taulbee.
Left to cherish her memory are her love of 16 years, Randall Guy “Honeybee”; her mother, Deborah Taulbee; her children, Kimberly Munday-Holly and Josh Holly, Scott and Ciera Munday, Geoffrey and Elizabeth Munday; her grandchildren that were the joy of her life: Kaydence, Rayden, Joshua, Rose, Madeline, Greyson, Paisley, and Carter; her three sisters, Mindy and Keith Renfro, Irene and Tom Allmon and Tammy Day. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Melissa’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Johnson City Medical Center for the amazing care shown to her while at the hospital, Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services for their guidance to the family, Heartland Fellowship for use of their facility and for being the place where she worshiped the Lord.
Services will be held at Heartland Fellowship in Elizabethton, TN on Saturday, April 15th 2023. Receiving friends will begin at 5:30pm with a memorial service following directly after at 6:30pm with Pastor Marvin Slagle officiating.
To leave a memory or view condolences, please visit www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-913-4818) is honored to serve the family during this difficult time.
This obituary was written in loving memory by Melissa’s family.