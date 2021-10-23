JOHNSON CITY - Melinda Faye Scott, age 59, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Melinda was born on March 3, 1962, to the late Carl E Scott Jr and Thelma Louise Watson Scott in Hanover, Pennsylvania. She attended Mary Hughes and Sullivan East High School. She loved her dog, Little Bit, and she adored children and babysitting. Melinda also enjoyed singing karaoke.
Melinda attended services at Grace Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Johnson and half-sister, Sherry Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Carl “Scotty” (and Angela) Scott of Piney Flats, Tennessee; special aunt, Lois Wiseman of Jackson, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the fourth floor of Johnson City Medical Center and Ballad Health Hospice for their care and comfort.
Melinda’s family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Mike Berry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melinda’s memory can be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/support-us/donate/ or the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521