FORT MYERS, FL - Melany Jean Hendrix Looper, Fort Myers, FL passed away on November 7, 2021, at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers at age 62.
Mel was born in Clearwater, FL and was the daughter of the late George Cody Hendrix & Barbara Lewis Hendrix Kincheloe. Her bonus dad, William Marion Kincheloe, and a brother, William “Bill” Kincheloe also preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ronn Looper.
She was a graduate of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. Mel earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and she was a die-hard UT Volunteer football fan. As a Registered Dietician, she worked for many agencies in TN and FL. She later obtained her Nursing Home Administrator’s license and served in this role in FL. Mel’s broad knowledge base and experience in both capacities prepared her for positions with the Agency for Health Care Administration as a FL state surveyor of long-term care and residential agencies. She was a fierce advocate and ensured residents under her purview received quality care.
In addition to her husband, Mel is survived by a sister, Jan Hendrix Mobley (Mike) of Murfreesboro, TN; two brothers, Steven Hendrix of Smyrna, TN and Carl Kincheloe of Bristol, TN; brother-in-law, Don Looper (Linda) of Michigan: and sisters-in-law, Brenda Kincheloe Money of Jonesborough, TN and Carleen Looper of Johnson City, TN. Mel loved her nieces, Erin Mobley Norman (Danial), and Erika Hendrix; and nephews, Christopher Mobley (Brittany), Michael Kincheloe (Tammy), Nathan Kincheloe (Kasey) and Will Kincheloe. Aunts, uncles, and cousins remember her fondly. She considered many friends and coworkers as family, some even referring to her as “Mama’ Mel.”
By Mel’s request, a small informal celebration-of-life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.