Melanie Jeanee` Garland, age 53, my precious daughter went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Melanie was born July 22, 1969, in Washington County, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Robert Lee Garland, Johnson City and Victoria Lee Dewald Odom (Dale), Johnson City.

