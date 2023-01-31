Melanie Jeanee` Garland, age 53, my precious daughter went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Melanie was born July 22, 1969, in Washington County, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Robert Lee Garland, Johnson City and Victoria Lee Dewald Odom (Dale), Johnson City.
She attended Boone Trail Baptist Church.
Melanie was preceded in death by a brother, Brett Garland.
In addition to her parents, survivors include nephew, Jordan Rollins Garland; niece, Brett Garland; uncle, Chuck Dewald; aunt, Connie Dewald; cousins, Scottie Dewald (Jennifer), Chuckie Dewald (Kendra), Jamie Dewald (Liza); special friends, Amber Price and Robert Cooter.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Brock Dewald officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 PM, Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Issaac Marotta, Evan Marotta, Ethan Marotta, Jordan Rollins-Garland, Jeremy Scott Dewald and Charles Robert Dewald III. Honorary Pallbearer will be Aaron Marotta.
The family would like to thank Kimberly Bryant-Hagan, Shelly Windsor, Dr. Helen Wright, Jane Evans, Marie Cole and the special workers of Dawn of Hope that loved and cared for Melanie.