ERWIN - Maynard Morris Miller, age 81, Erwin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021, while he was surrounded by his family. He is the son of the late Sam and Vivian Chandler Miller and a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
Maynard was a United States Army Veteran. He was awarded a Marksman Badge (Rifle M-1) and Expert Badge (Rifle M-14) Before his retirement, Maynard worked in Appliance Sales and Repair for Pugh Furniture and Keesecker’s Appliance. Maynard was of the Baptist Faith.
Maynard absolutely loved growing, planting and tending to his flowers. He had a variety of rare and unique flowers. Maynard helped the Unicoi County Election Commission by maintaining the voting machines for several years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Miller in 2010.
Survivors include his son and very special daughter-in-law, Brenton Lark Miller and Lisa Pugne Miller, Johnson City; Maynard’s very special and life-long friend, Leota Letterman.
The family would like to thank Maynard’s neighbors and friends: Linda Johnson, Phil Erwin Family, George Laws Family, James Holder Family and Bob Huskins Family, for being such great neighbors to him.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Beth and Ted from Brighter Days and the Staff of Caris Hospice.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Miller family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com or Miller Family, P.O. Box 8891, Gray, TN 37615.
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Miller family. (423) 743-1380.