ERWIN - Maynard “Bud” Arthur Day, age 80, Erwin, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was a native of Piney Flats and a son of the late Maynard Ernest Day and Mary Lovelace Day. Before moving to Erwin, Bud lived most of his life in Charleston, SC.
Bud was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He retired from the Navy after honorably serving his country for twenty-two years. Bud was awarded a Good Conduct Medal (four times), Meritorious Unit Commendation (twice), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (twice), Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Ribbon and a Humanitarian Service Medal. After Bud retired from the Navy and moved to Erwin, he worked for Advance Auto Parts where he delivered auto parts.
Bud was a member of Princeton Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Cat Fisherman and Bud enjoyed camping, NASCAR, joking around with friends and family. Bud loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, John Day and brother-in-law, Ronald Morris.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Alice Day-Vanfleet (Tracy), Unicoi; four grandchildren including his special grandson, Hunter Barnes, Karalyn Vanfleet, Brandon Vanfleet and Hunter Vanfleet; three great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane Morris, TX; one brother, Dennis Day (Susan); special friend and mother of his daughter, Lois Day; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6:30-8:00 P.M. in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Gene Deaton will officiate the 8:00 P.M. funeral service. Committal will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. on Friday.
The family request casual dress attire for attending Bud’s services.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Day family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
