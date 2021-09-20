ELIZABETHTON - Maxwell “Mack” Collins, age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021 unexpectedly of Covid Pneumonia at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Mack was born in Elizabethton to the late Eston “Red” Collins and Maxie Carrier Collins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Collins, Gary Collins and Donald Collins; one sister, Thelma Collins Taylor; and his father and mother-in-law, Clate and Maggie Oliver.
Mack retired as a brick mason and was a member of Blue Springs Christian Church. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing baseball and softball. Mack also loved to garden and can, and loved to give vegetables to his family and friends. He also enjoyed hanging out at “The Barn” with the barn gang.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, June Oliver Collins, of the home; his daughter, April Collins of Telford, TN; two precious sisters, Lyndal Lowe and Phyllis Davis, both of Elizabethton and two “adopted daughters”, Gayle White and Sarah White, both of Telford, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive, as well as “the barn gang”.
A celebration graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery with Dr. James Richardson officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Barn Gang, Raymond Williams, his great nephew- Charles Davis. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Friday to go in procession. Music will be provided by a special niece and gardening buddy, Tina Davis Clemons.
Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 between the hours of NOON and 5:00 PM to pay their respects and sign the guest register book.
The family would like to thank Dr. Williamson and the night shift ER staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for their love and care to Mack.
The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers you would consider getting vaccinated as Mack was vaccinated, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
