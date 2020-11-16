Maxine Stanley Smith, 89, of the Stoney Creek Community passed away November 07, 2020 after a long period of declining health. She had been progressing through the stages of Alzheimer’s for the past several years. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lucy Willis Stanley, her husband, Ralph Smith, her twin sister Irene Persinger, and brothers Jim Stanley, Ray Stanley and Roy Stanley.
Maxine, along with her twin sister Irene, was born on December 22, 1930, in Beach Fork, West Virginia to Melvin and Lucy Willis Stanley. She was married to Ralph Smith on June 21, 1952 and together they worked the long hours of a farming life in addition to having factory jobs. If you mentioned her name to people who knew her, they would always comment on how she was one of the strongest and hardest working women they knew. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, quilting, keeping everything spotless, and lying in the sun. Her fondest memories were of her vacations at the beach with her friend Nora. Maxine also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. You were never allowed to leave the house unless you ate something and/or took something home with you. This one of a kind woman will truly be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Belmarie Smith Maddox (husband Ronnie), grandson Joshua Smith Greer (wife Evangeline), granddaughter Lacey Smith Moore (husband Sam), great grandson Nathan Moore, great granddaughters Anna Marie Moore and Olivia Greer, brother Elby Stanley (wife Betty), and sisters Phyllis Presnell and Jean Smith.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Davis Cemetery, Stoney Creek, with the Rev. Brian Smith, officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Smith. Burial fill follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the Cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday will be: Ronnie Maddox, Joshua Greer, Nathan Moore, Sam Moore, Owen Grindstaff and Michael Persinger. Friends may register their presence at the funeral chapel from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020. The family would like to thank Caris Hospice and a special thank you to Brenda Timbs for her loving care and support and to her care givers. Family and Friends will assemble at the Davis Family Cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. In leiu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 207Boone St. #25 Johnson City, TN 37604 Due to the Covid19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
