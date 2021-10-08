ELIZABETHTON - Maxine Delores Berry Arnold, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her residence after a brief illness. She was born July 28, 1932 in Butler to the late James Clarence & Irma Wilson Berry. Maxine was a retired employee of Kennametal. She was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Shirley Long and Two Brothers: Robert Jim Berry and Jack Berry.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years: Ohlan “Buster” Arnold. One Daughter; Linda Pate. One Grandson: Joshua Pate & wife Julie. Two Great Grandchildren: Annie and Hudson Pate. Three nephews: Michael Long, Mark Berry and Ray Harmon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Maxine to the Building Fund, Lynn Valley Baptist Church, 1367 Broad Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643.
It was her wish to be cremated and no services are planned.
