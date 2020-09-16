JOHNSON CITY - Maxie Widener Fleenor, 95, formerly of Orleans St., Johnson City, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Maxie was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Elbert S. and Ora B. Reece Widener.
Maxie was retired from Mor-Flo Industries following nearly twenty-five years of service, where she was a member and steward of the union. Prior to her employment with Mor-Flo, she worked for several years in the bakery at the former Little’s Store.
Maxie attended Clifton View Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Schlenk, five brothers, Elihu, Irvin, Hartsell, Johnny and Robert Widener, two sisters, Edna Bowman and Betty Short.
Maxie is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 18, 2020, at 12:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Kenneth Gaskin officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Fleenor family.
(928-6111)