2nd Timothy 4-7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
JOHNSON CITY - Max Elmer Weber, 79, Johnson City, passed away Saturday April 16, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born in Kansas. Max served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter Sway Anderson and Loretta Weber and brother, Don Weber. Max was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife: Aline Brewer Weber, a daughter: Michelle Anderson & husband Chris, A Son: Brent Weber & wife Amy, a step-daughter: Glenda Bunton Hicks & Husband Jerry.. His Grandchildren: Michael & Jacob Anderson, Taylor Mckaye Weber. Colton Weber.. His Step Granddaughters; Tonya Lewis and Dazey Reece. Great Grandson: Dillon Hicks & Haley and, His Great Great Grandson: Jaylen Hicks and great great Granddaughter: Marcelyn Hicks. His Sister: Greta Beavers & husband Don. Special friends: Phyllis Morgan and Lin Nelen.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans Honor Guard, DAV 39, Bluff City. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Nursing Staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for the excellent care he received. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Weber family