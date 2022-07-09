BAKERSVILLE, NC - Mattie Lee McKinney Campbell, age 84, of the Fork Mountain Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Saturday, July 09, 2022 in Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Mack and Love McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Natalie, Fred, Bill, Hollis, and Jack McKinney.
Mattie was a homemaker and a member of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Wade Campbell of the home; son, Terry Campbell of the home and Johnson City, TN; her daughter, Cynthia Spears and husband Glenn of Flat Rock, NC; granddaughter, Catherine Roberts of Asheville, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home with Pastor Mark McKinney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the Fork Mountain Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Mitchell County Camp, PO Box 611, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Henline-Hughes Funeral home is assisting the Campbell Family.