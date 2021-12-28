TELFORD - Matilda Sue Stroupe Gregg of Telford, TN, went to be with the Lord at JCMC in Johnson City, TN on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born October 16, 1949 to the late Jim and Leary Bud Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry and Joe Campbell and sisters, Maxine Carver, Margaret Nave and Mary Bowman. She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Bob Gregg; brothers, Harold (Zelma) Campbell, Johnny (Marie) Campbell; sisters, Marlene (Charlie) Ferguson, Lynn (Jeff) Pierce. She was a dedicated Mother and Father to her four sons, Steven (Sandy), Scott (Samantha), James (Brandy) and John Stroupe; Nana to her grandchildren, Cierra, Patience, and Samuel, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sons. In her free time she loved reading the paper, especially the comics.
The family will receive friends from 11am – 1pm, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be held at 1pm in the funeral home chapel, with Dean Presnell and Eddie McAmis officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Gregg family.