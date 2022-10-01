Master Sgt. Jay Dean Miller US Army Reserve (Ret) age 85 of Marshallville GA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s Disease for several years. A funeral service was held at First Baptist Church, Marshallville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with a military committal service on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.

He was born in Johnson City TN to the late Barnie Miller and Bertha (Laughters) Miller.

