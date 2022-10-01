Master Sgt. Jay Dean Miller US Army Reserve (Ret) age 85 of Marshallville GA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, after battling Parkinson’s Disease for several years. A funeral service was held at First Baptist Church, Marshallville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with a military committal service on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.
He was born in Johnson City TN to the late Barnie Miller and Bertha (Laughters) Miller.
A 1955 graduate of Jonesboro High School, he attended East Tennessee State University. He served in the US Air Force and continued his military career with the US Army Reserve retiring as a Master Sergeant after 20 years and had served as Leadership Instructor for 10 years.
He retired from Warner Robins AFB as an electronics mechanic.
Always active in his church, he sang in the choir and served as Deacon at First Baptist Church, Marshallville, GA. He served with Campers on Missions at various ports.
He was a past Master of Reynolds. GA Masonic Lodge 695. A member of the Masonic Travel Club, he served several years as state director. He was an avid RV’er and traveled with his wife Peggy to 49 states and several Canadian provinces. He sang with the Family Motor Coach musical group the Frustrated Maestros.
Survivors include his loving wife Peggy Ennis Miller, Marshallville, GA; son Jay Dean Miller II (Wendy), Ft Valley, GA; grandsons, Jeffrey Dean Miller, Ft Valley GA and Jacob Miller, Roberta GA; sisters Joan Miller and Gail Bannister (Graham), Johnson City; one nephew, 3 step children and was affectionately known as Papa Dean to 9 step grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren and 3 step great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation. www.michaeljfox.org or 1800 708 7644 or by mail to Donation Processing: The Michael J Fox Foundation, P O Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.