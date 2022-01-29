Master Sergeant Earline R. Haynes, USA, Retired, passed away January 27,2022 at the Mountain Home VA. Born in Roan Mountain on March 14, 1949 to the late Fred A. and Jossie Morgan, Earline graduated from Cloudland High School in 1967. She was an LPN and over the years worked for several clinics and agencies, retiring from the VA in 2014. Earline enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1974 and retired in 2010. She proudly served her country, deploying to Iraq during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.
Earline loved her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Haynes; her sons, Mark and Dee Haynes; her brothers, Wayne and Fred Morgan, Jr.; her brother-in-law, L.D. Grindstaff; and fiancé, Jerry Mink. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Missy (Mike) Boone, her handsome grandsons that she helped raise, Asley, Dawson (Emily), and Alex Haynes; her beautiful granddaughters, Allison, Josie, and Megan Haynes; her favorite cowpoke, great-grandson, Colton James Haynes; sisters, Patsy Grindstaff of Elk Park, NC and Beulah Tripp of Santa Rosa, CA. Others dear to Earline include Carmelita Buchanan, Jean Stofey, Sandy Adams, Reece Kinnard, Holly Deloach, Hunter Leonard, Lori Klinger, extended family and co-workers.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Roan Mountain United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Pastor Randy English will officiate a small service to follow and Preston Benfield is in charge of music.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to smokymountainservicedogs.org ( Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, 110 Too Weka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774 or East Tennessee Spay and Neuter (etsuspay-neuter.org).
The family requests that friends visit at Earline’s home and not at Missy’s due to Covid concerns. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
