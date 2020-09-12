GRAY - Master Garry Mullins, age 65, of Gray, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Garry was born in Louisa, Kentucky to the late William Frank Mullins and Carrie Mollett Mullins.
Garry was the owner and operator of Mullins Shaolin Kung Fu, where he was also the instructor. He was a very talented martial arts master who had instructed thousands of people during his career. Garry also loved spending time at the beach, working in the yard, gardening, and fishing. Among his interests, he enjoyed going to the gun range and buying and selling old muscle cars. Most of all he loved to work out with his sons and spending time with his grandchildren and his close friends.
Those left to continue his legacy include his wife, Regina Richardson Mullins, of the home; a daughter, Aryan Richardson, also of the home; two sons, Garry Mike Mullins and wife Andrea, of Seymour, TN and Kevin Mullins and wife Casee, of Morristown, TN; three grandchildren, Chandler Mullins, Abbigail Mullins and Cam Mullins; two brothers, Thurman Mullins and Rocky Mullins, both of Kentucky; one sister, Brenda Poe, of Kentucky; an uncle, Lawrence Mollett, of Ohio; his close friend and cousin, Rick Mollett, also of Ohio; and countless friends and students, whose lives he touched over the years.
A gathering for friends and family will be conducted from noon until 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Mullins Shaolin Kung Fu, 3501 West Market Street, Johnson City, Tennessee or at the residence at any time.
A tribute to his legacy will follow the gathering at 3:00 PM on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601 in honor of Garry.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. or Mullins Shaolin of Johnson City Facebook page. Master Garry Mullins and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, Tennessee, Office 423-610-7171.