JOHNSON CITY - Masayla Raeann Bowers, 20, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, May 19 after a courageous battle with her illness. She left this temporary home to be with her Heavenly Father. Masayla, as sick as she was, cherished life and her family. She loved putting on makeup and doing her nails - most of the time in the wee hours of the morning because she was bored. She also loved baking, Chick¬ Fil-A, Starbucks, and Stitch. She was quick-witted and never at a loss for words. Her favorite saying was "is that your final answer" and will always elicit a laugh from those closest to her.

Masayla was definitely a momma's girl. She loved to surprise her with flowers just to see her smile. Throughout her short life, her mother was her rock and made sure she received the care that she needed and was given the love only a mother can give.

