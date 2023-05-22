JOHNSON CITY - Masayla Raeann Bowers, 20, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, May 19 after a courageous battle with her illness. She left this temporary home to be with her Heavenly Father. Masayla, as sick as she was, cherished life and her family. She loved putting on makeup and doing her nails - most of the time in the wee hours of the morning because she was bored. She also loved baking, Chick¬ Fil-A, Starbucks, and Stitch. She was quick-witted and never at a loss for words. Her favorite saying was "is that your final answer" and will always elicit a laugh from those closest to her.
Masayla was definitely a momma's girl. She loved to surprise her with flowers just to see her smile. Throughout her short life, her mother was her rock and made sure she received the care that she needed and was given the love only a mother can give.
Tyler, the love of her life and future husband never left her side. Though their time together was cut short, the bond they shared will last forever.
She was adored by her Nana and Pappy and could not wait until she was well enough to help her Pappy on the farm. They were always there for her and aided in her care. They will miss the 3 am calls just to say hello and I love you.
She loved her crazy Aunt Rana and silly Uncle Steve with whom she would always spar. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Jamie Wright.
She is survived by her mother, Tara Willis Wright, and fiancé Tyler DeJoode of the home; two brothers, Logan Ritchie and Preston Bowers (Sara); her nephew Kit and niece Raeann; her grandparents, Clarence and Ginger Willis; Aunt Rana and Uncle Steve Hill; and her special cousins Haillee, Jaira, Hanah, and Calimae; her best friend Koda. Special thanks to Ms. Jeanette for always being there; she loved her very much.
She is also survived by her furry friends, doggies Brutus and Patches.
A service to honor the life and many memories of Masayla will be on Wednesday, 6 p.m. May 24, 2023 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, TN with the Rev. Ken Houser officiating, and special music by Rick Sweeney. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 in the Clarence Willis Cemetery, Scalf Road, Hampton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 6 pm Wednesday prior to the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Thursday will be: Steve Hill, Preston Bowers, Tyler DeJoode, Ethan Woodard, Mark Woodby, and Isaac White. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bowers family.