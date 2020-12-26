LIMESTONE - Mary W. Ward, 92, Limestone, went to see Jesus on December 23, 2020.
She was born on November 3, 1928 in Old Butler to Glenn Glasco Walker and Leona Lou Dugger Walker. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Ernest Ward, and brother George Walker.
She is survived by her devoted son, Jim (Tonya) Ward of Limestone; Granddaughters Brittany (Jacob) Adkins, Erin (Seth) Birchfield; Great Granddaughter Ellen Adkins; Sister-in-Law Wilda Walker, Gray, TN; Nephew Kent (Dana) Walker, Jonesborough, TN; Great Nieces Morgan Walker, Nashville, TN and Georgia Walker, Asheville, NC; Cousins Patsy Greene, Limestone, TN, Cyrus McQueen, Limestone, TN, Danny Greene and Lisa Greene, Knoxville; and her special Corgi companions Mooch & Pooch whom she loved dearly.
Mary was an amazing cook, loved gardening, and working in her flowers, most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughters and spoiling them through the years, and then her great-granddaughter who would make her face light up every time she saw her.
She had such a servant’s heart for all those around her. She cooked many meals for people in the community. Mary was raised in Old Butler, TN and graduated from Watauga Academy and Steed College where she received her Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. She was one of the founding members and served as secretary for the Butler Museum. She also produced the Butler Museum Newsletter for many years.
Over the years, Mary was employed at West View Elementary, Hannah-White, Attorney Jud Thorton, Aerojet, and then retired from Burton Rubber as an Administrative Secretary.
Mary was a member of Salem Presbyterian, where she arranged flowers and was active for many years, and also attended New Salem Baptist Church in the last several years.
We want to thank Mary’s very special devoted friends Darlene, Linda, Pam, Brenda and Jennifer; as well as the nursing staff of Amedisys Hospice, Elizabethton - with special thanks to Ashley and Pam, and Visiting Angels.
Active pallbearers will be Kent Walker, Jacob Adkins, Seth Birchfield, Kenny Adkins, Bill West, and Mike May. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Bailey, Terry Bailey, Santo Cicirello, Larry Lane, Haynes Dugger, and Don Bryant.
There will be a private family viewing at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Ponder and Mr. Santo Cicirello officiating. A graveside service will follow 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 and burial at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salem Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, 122 Crawford Road, Telford, TN 37690 or New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 421 Lester Snapp Rd, Limestone, TN 37681.
