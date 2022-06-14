GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
Mary Tom will always be remembered for her infectious smile that could light up a room. She had the uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome in any circumstance. She was truly a blessing to all that knew her and always put others first ahead of herself. She was an exceptional example of what a wife, mother, grandmother and Godly woman should be and tried to ensure she passed that on to her children.
Her life is best summed up by Proverbs 31:26-31:
“She openeth her mouth with wisdom; And in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, And eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, But thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: But a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; And let her own works praise her in the gates.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton, her stepfather, Dallas C. Compton, a sister, Joanne J. Flanary and a brother, Richard A. Johnson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Stanley E. Bateman of the home; three daughters: Jenny Houseright & husband Bill of Gate City, Va.; Margie Beasley & husband Tom of Hiltons, Va.; Donna Clark & husband, Mike of Gate City, Va. And a son, Eddie Bateman, Jr. & wife Tara of Kingsport, Tn.; a brother, William J. Johnson and wife Lotis of Kingsport, Tn.; 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gate City United Methodist Church on Thursday June 16, 2022, at 5pm with Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating. Family will receive friends briefly in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Mary Tom had chosen to be cremated so there will be no graveside service. Memorial contributions may be given in lieu of flowers to the Gate City United Methodist Church (255 Walnut Street, Gate City, Va. 24251) or Mary Tom’s favorite charity the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
