KATY, TX - Mary Thelma Kitchens Dellinger died in Katy, TX on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023.
She was born in Tippah County Mississippi on May 27th, 1935 to parents B.A. and Mary Kitchens. On August 18, 1951, Thelma married the love of her life, Roy Dellinger. She stayed in north Mississippi and finished high school while Roy continued his army duties in Arkansas, often hitchhiking home to see his blue-eyed girl. After the army, they both graduated from Northeast Mississippi Junior College, then relocated to Starkville for him to finish his degree. Starkville was home for 40+ years. Thelma was a wife, a Mom to Keith (1958) and Donna (1962), a secretary and an athletic ticket office worker at Mississippi State. And she was always a busy lady at First Baptist Church, serving her Lord with youth in Training Union, the children’s department, several committees, and most especially in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). Supporting foreign missionaries was a passion for her. In 1996 they relocated to Johnson City, TN to be near children and grandchildren. She continued serving her Lord at Central Baptist Church in her Sunday School with ladies she dearly loved and again with the WMU. She and Roy delighted in their grandchildren. They watched grandsons’ baseball/football in Johnson City and granddaughters’ Madrigal performances in Indiana for many years. In April 2016 they again relocated to Katy, TX to be with children. When Roy died in 2016 after 65 years of marriage, Thelma continued to enjoy children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as her health and mind deteriorated.