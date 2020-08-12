Proverbs 31:10
Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.
HAMPTON - Mary Sue Woodby, 84, Hampton left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her residence. She dearly loved her family, and her church family at Belivers Fellowship in Hampton.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 68 years, Conley Woodby, her daughter: Katherine (David) Nidiffer, her sons: Terry Woodby, Jim Woodby James Woodby and Bruce ( Evelyn) Woodby. Her Grandchildren: Connie Rose, Cindy Nidiffer, John Nidiffer, Tiffany Woodby, Josh Woodby, Jessica Woodby, Priscilla Broyles, Julie Woodby and Bruce C. Woodby. Several Great & Great Grandchildren, her brothers: Roscoe Gentry and Walter Gentry. Her special friends: Jean & Shirley.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship with the Rev. Jim Holsclaw and Rev. B.F. McKinney, Jr. Interment will follow in the Woodby Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons and family friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be John L. McKinney, David Nidiffer and her church family. Mary will be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who loved her Lord and Saviour. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Woodby Family.