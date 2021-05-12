JONESBOROUGH - Mary Sue Simpson Hardy, 74, Jonesborough passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late R.L. Simpson and Hazel Belle Glover Simpson. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Elizabethton & Johnson City and the VFW in Elizabethton and Johnson City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Zella Mae Baird and Shirley Jean Perry and a brother: Jerry Lynn Simpson. Mary attended the Watauga First Church of God.
Survivors include her Children: Shane Leo Hardy of the home and Teresa Ann Hardy, Jonesborough. One Grandson: Brent Logan Shelton. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bill Ponder officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Ricky Simpson, Adam Porter, Dominik Lewis, Eric Hassell, Richard Guinn and Isaac Money. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hardy family