JONESBOROUGH - Mary Sue Miller, 82, Jonesborough passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Center on Aging in Erwin. She was a native of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Cliner and Myrtle Ford Tester. Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and was a member of the Keystone Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold J. Foster and her second husband, Bill Miller; also several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, Harold Foster Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Gate City, Virginia and Michael L. Foster of Jonesborough; his grandchildren, Michael T. Foster and wife, Melissa of Jonesborough, Harold Jack Foster and wife, Misty of Knoxville, Nathan Foster of Jonesborough and Brett Foster of Elizabethton; several great-grandchildren including, Deanna, Colton and Rosa Foster; sister-in-law, Edith Foster; niece, Vikki Foster Bryant; nephew, Darrell Foster.
Visitation for Mrs. Miller will be conducted from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Cherokee Independent Freewill Baptist Church, Spice Hollow Road, Johnson City. Inurnment will follow at 4:00 PM in Snow Memorial Church Cemetery, Knob Creek Road.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Miller family. 423-928-2245