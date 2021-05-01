JONESBOROUGH - Mary "Sue" McCall, Jonesborough, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 92.
Sue was born on January 27, 1929 in Buladean, NC, but spent most of her life in Tennessee.
Sue attended college (Montreat College) where she majored in elementary education. She taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church (Jonesborough) for many years.
Sue was an active member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She led a group called the Prime Timers, which was evolved to the Upper Room Quilters in 2001. The quilters were frequent volunteers at Niswonger Children's Hospital, where they made quilts and small stuffed animals for patients.
Sue is preceded in death by her son (Doug), husband (Jack), son-in-law (Clem Wilkes, Jr.), sister (Ruth), and brother (Holt), as well as her parents (Roscoe and Buna G. Griffith). Survivors include son (Mike McCall), daughter (Tonya Wilkes), grandchildren (Elizabeth Rabb and Bo Wilkes), and great grandchildren (Ella Rabb, Hamilton Wilkes, and Palmer Wilkes).
Graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10am, under the direction of Pastor Scott Brady, followed by a celebration of life at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church camp-shed at 12pm (1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659). Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the safety of family and friends attending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the McCall family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the McCall family. (423) 282-1521.