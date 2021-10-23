ELIZABETHTON - Mary Sue Chambers Gordon, 87, Elizabethton, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center, with her daughters by her side.
Mary was born in Tiger Creek and was a daughter of the late William and Hattie Birchfield Chambers.
Mary attended and participated in many events at Laurel Fork Ministry. She loved flowers and bingo. Mary had a great personality and was very forgiving. She laughed and always had fun. Her family even nicknamed her the “Matriarch of the Carter County Women’s Mafia”. Mary was an avid collector of pots and pans.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Al Gordon, son, Bobby Chambers, brother, Jim Chambers, sister, Sylvia June Hardin, nephew, Jerry Hardin.
Survivors include her daughters Donna Odette and Ronnie Reece, Debra Bridgeman; grandchildren, Jeremy Odette and wife Jessica, Jason Odette and Linsy Meadows, Jacob Force and wife April, Christian Hixson and husband Cel all of Elizabethton; great-grandchildren, Jasmine White and husband Justin, Andrew Sias, Jaylyn Odette, Timmy Odette, Owen Odette, Evan Odette, Chloe Force, Carter Force, Beth Hixson, Abby Hixson, Brooklyn Hixson; great-great grandchildren, Jax White and Jeremiah White; brother Bill Chambers and wife Mary of Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Barbara Chambers of Elizabethton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service for Mary will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Jacob Force, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be conducted Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be chosen from grandsons and great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy and Chris Chambers. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all Mary’s nurses and caregivers who took wonderful care of her, her therapists, Mallorie Hatcher and Debra Colina, Bill and Kim Sevenski who were like family to Mary.
