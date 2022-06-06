FARRAGUT, TN - Mary Stuart Edwards, age 95, passed away on May 9, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Farragut, TN. She lived a long and fulfilling life blessed by family, deep friendships, and a sustained faith in Jesus Christ.
She was born on August 22, 1926, the daughter of Dorothy Phetteplace Young and Claude M. Young.
She was the last surviving grandchild of Col. Louis H. Phetteplace, the long-time General Manager of the Clinchfield Railroad.
Mary Stuart grew up, for the most part, in Erwin, TN, with shorter stays in Winston-Salem, NC, and
Bristol, TN. She graduated from Unicoi County High School, where she played in the band and served as class president for two years. She attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she became a member of Kappa Delta sorority.
After college and a period of work, she met Dick Edwards of Johnson City, and they were married in 1950. They would raise their family there, and she remained in Johnson City, until her final five years in Farragut
While growing up in Erwin, Mary Stuart was a member of the Erwin Presbyterian Church, where her life of faith was nurtured. After moving to Johnson City, she joined Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where she became an active member for over sixty years. She served on many committees, led Vacation Bible School, served as a youth counselor, and taught children's Sunday School classes. She and Dick were long time members of the Solon Gentry Sunday School Class.
ln the Johnson City community she enjoyed volunteering with Contact Ministries and serving through PTA in several schools. She was blessed with many friendships through church, neighborhood and longtime associations. She enjoyed the relationships she developed through the House and Garden Club and the Merry Wives. She cultivated and was blessed by friendships with people across different generations.
Mary Stuart was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was very proud of her grandsons and great-grandson.
ln addition to her parents, Mary Stuart was predeceased by her husband, Dick, in 1999, and her daughter, Debbie, in 1996. She is survived by her son, Richard Edwards (Sue), Farragut, TN; grandsons Drew Edwards (Melanie), Knoxville, TN, and Chris Edwards, Knoxville, TN; and great-grandson, Caleb Edwards, Knoxville, TN.
Mary Stuart was well-loved and cared for by the staff of Colonial Hill Retirement Center (Johnson City) for several years, and most recently by the staff of NHC Healthcare Farragut. The family is very grateful for the care they both provided.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 pm at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in the Christian Life Center. There will be a private interment service for immediate family earlier that day.
ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial UMC; 201 S. Roan St.; Johnson City, TN 37601; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN; or a charity of your choice.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is serving the family of Mary Stuart Edwards. www.clickfh.com