JOHNSON CITY - Mary Street Davis, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020, after passing peacefully at home.
Mary turned 95 on July 15, 2020. She loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, and had retired from the Johnson City Public School System after nearly 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daunt A. Street and Menta Carden Street; husband, Rev. Warren Davis; and brothers, Earl and Robert Street.
Surviving are her brother, Gary Street and wife Nancy; son, Larry W. Davis and wife Nancy; two daughters, Nancy Davis Fillers and husband Bob, and Judith Davis Shankle and husband Jerry; four grandchildren, Kimberly Mosier and husband Jerry, Sandra Black and husband Bryan, Rachel Stuart and husband Travis, and Jeremy Shankle and wife Jasmin; great-grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Kayla Rose, Lindsey Mosier, Blake Mosier, Zack Henley, Kalli Stuart, Wyatt Stuart, and Colton Stuart; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held for Mary at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Roy Yelton will officiate. Family and friends are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM. For those unable to attend in person, a recording of the service will be available on Mary’s tribute page on the Morris-Baker website.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
