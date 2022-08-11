JOHNSON CITY - (Mary) Ruth Sanders Tesneary of Johnson City, TN passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home.

She was born to Bertha Hale Sanders and Hubert Garfield Sanders in 1928 in the small coal mining town of Maybeury, West Virginia. Her parents had a total of 7 children along with raising two nephews after their mother's passing.

