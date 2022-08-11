JOHNSON CITY - (Mary) Ruth Sanders Tesneary of Johnson City, TN passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home.
She was born to Bertha Hale Sanders and Hubert Garfield Sanders in 1928 in the small coal mining town of Maybeury, West Virginia. Her parents had a total of 7 children along with raising two nephews after their mother's passing.
Growing up in the Great Depression era, she learned to work hard and make do with little. As a teenager, she was employed by Strongwell in Bristol, Virginia producing fuel tanks for Bombers during World War II. In 1946, she married her love, Robert Tesneary. They were married 60 years at the time of his passing. Together, they had two daughters, Carolyn Hill and Patricia Cusick (Michael).
During her 94 years, Ruth retired from Klopman Mills and F&S Autoparts. She was a member of Nolachuckey Grand View Chapter of Eastern Star, the American Business Women's Association, and a long-standing member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church.
Ruth had four grandchildren, Cynthia Bruce, Christina Bruce Davenport (Christopher), Jerri Leanne Hill Cunningham (Vann), Eric Hill (Melissa) and three step-grandchildren, Misty Cusick Counts, Michael Cusick Jr, Suzanne Cusick Dargan (Jeff). She had 9 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren. She also had special nieces and nephews, William Pealer (Deborah), Guy Pealer Jr (Janie), Roger Tesneary, Jerry Tesneary and many others.
Special thanks to Dr. Rachel Monderer, who went above and beyond the call of duty. Ruth was lovingly cared for until her passing.Thank you to her caregiver, Annie Clawson, for her kindness and love, along with making the end of Ruth's life the best it could have been.
We would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice along with the friends and family who called and visited.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, visitation will begin in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. with a procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park afterwards.
Rev William Pealer will officiate. Pallbearers include Eric Hill, Charles Whitehead Jr, David Bacon, Jerry Tesneary, Brandon Hill, and Zachary Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, 1213 E Unaka Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601
This obituary was lovingly written by the Tesneary family.