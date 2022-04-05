JOHNSON CITY - Mary Ruth Roberts of Johnson City, Tennessee left this world and burst through Heaven’s gates to embrace her Savior on February 2nd, 2022.
Mary Ruth began this life adventure on March 11th, 1938 as the daughter of Blanche and Conley Holtsclaw of Burbank in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. She grew up to savor the beauty of her home in the mountains and she adored her hometown of Roan Mountain.
She was a 1956 graduate of Cloudland High School which became her first love. She and her classmates stayed in touch consistently and would reunite often as a precious family.
Mary Ruth was the wife of the late Bob Ross Roberts. She worked for Dresser Inc. for a number of years. She also worked for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
She was a member of the body of Christ and attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. She constantly raved to her family how she loved the Pastors there and the freedom of worship she shared with her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. “Joy Prom” was her most favorite part of all. She prepared all year long for it. Her heart soared when she talked about it. She got to be “Aunt Ruth” and cheerleader to those who needed it most. Ruth cherished her beloved Bible Study group beyond measure. These precious ladies were her strength, her support, her rock and her always. She praised Jesus for you continuously.
Mary Ruth did not get the gift of a child of her own but instead loved everyone as her own. She lived to serve and love. She pushed all who knew her to be their best. She wanted you to see the best in yourself and for you to know it! Her personality was deep and intense. She did not believe in sugar-coating and respected you with truth, whether you liked it or not. Her strength came from others being at their very best. She was also the avid mother to 3 cats, to which she pampered past the point of insanity.
There was not a day went by that she didn’t thank the Lord for her dear neighbors. They were a very close family to her, and she loved each and every one. She was tireless in her compliments and loving stories of all of those who kept her safe, surrounded and loved in her home.
Her heart will forever hold dear Sarah McWerter, Barb, Lucy, Ms. Kay, Fran, Tina, Brian, David and Kim, Frank, the babies that lived next to her and daughter-friend Clara Johnson.
She was met at Heaven’s gates by her mother Blanche and father Conley, her dear sister Sue Holtsclaw Barnette, brother-in-law, Jack Barnette of Roan Mountain, TN and her one and only husband Bob Ross Roberts.
Left here to cherish her memory is brother Johnny Holtscalw, his children Lisa and Chris Holtsclaw, nephew David Roberts of Knoxville, nephew Justin Barnette, (wife Carla), nephew Gordon Barnette (wife Bridgette), great nephews and nieces Alesha, Landon, Jenna and Dawson Barnette.
Aunt Ruth asked the family that there be no service, no arrangements and so she donated her body to science. Helping others still, even in death.
Yet a fierce soul like hers cannot go uncelebrated or honored. The family will hold a celebration of the life she lived and the love she shared on Saturday April 9th at Grace Fellowship Church in “The Café”. Receiving of friends will be 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm and the service will begin at 6:30 with Pastor Titus O’Bryant officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her passion for life and love for others with donations to “Joy Prom” of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN or donate to any Animal Shelter of your choice.