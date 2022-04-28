JOHNSON CITY - Mary Ruth McClure Sells Campbell, 82, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Campbell was born on October 2, 1939, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Raymond Howard and Naomi “Byer” Gray McClure.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by three brothers, Lynn, Darrell, & Bobby McClure; and her sister, Patsy McClure Brown.
Mrs. Campbell was a devoted Christian and a member of Boones Creek Christian Church. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Tennessee, and a 1958 graduate of Boones Creek High School. She was blessed with the God-given talent of hospitality and her home was always the gathering place.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 39 years, Alfred LaDue Campbell, Jr.; two sons, Darrell Wayne Sells, & his wife Becky, and David Fred Sells, & his wife Karen; two step-children, David Carl Campbell, & wife Kimberly, and Melissa Dawn Campbell; and a special niece, Suprena Shell; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be having a memorial service to remember Mrs. Campbell at Boones Creek Christian Church, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at 6:30 pm. Pastor David Clark is officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the missions at Boones Creek Christian Church.
