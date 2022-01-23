ERWIN - Mary Brown age 72, died Friday night at Erwin Health Care, Erwin. She was formerly from South Central Community.
She attended Liberty FWB Church when her health permitted.
Mary was a loving sister and aunt that will be sadly missed.
She is survived by one sister, Virginia Gentry; three brothers, Talmadge and Velma Brown, Clay and Susie Brown and Paul E. and Loretta Brown; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews, four very special nieces, Imogene Fender, Patricia and Beverly Gentry and Judy Bradley.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Nannie Brown; four brothers, Carl, Guy, Clifford and Floyd; two sisters, Bonnie Elkins and Betty Jennings; and three brothers-in-law, Mark Elkins, Ross Jennings and Olen Gentry.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 8 pm with Rev. John Buchanan and Bryson Foulks officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1 pm in Liberty Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 12 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are Norman Brown, Tommy Brown, Guy Lee Brown, Ronnie Tarlton, John Burgess and Joe Tarlton.
Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Brown, Brandon Schofield, Cadon Black, Johnny Mack Brown, Henry Brown, Kyle Brown, Kent Black, Gene Elkins and Mike Brown.
Due to COVID-19, the family prefers that mask be worn.
