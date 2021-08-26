Mary Rose Pace, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. She lived most of her life in Covington, Tennessee where she was a teacher for the Tipton County School System.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Charles Burney Rye, Jr., John William Rye, Martha Rye Lowry and Ruth Rye Donovan.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Alton A. Pace, her daughter, Nancy L. Pace of Fall Branch, her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Susan Pace of St. Pete Beach Florida, her two granddaughters, Kelli Pace Hardiman (Buddy) of Barrington, Rhode Island and Kayley Pace Wagner (Chris) of Tampa Florida.
Funeral services for Mary Rose Pace will be conducted on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City with Rev. Jason Royston officiating. A committal service will be private to the family.
The Pace family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning after 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 11:00 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Pace Family.