Mary Patricia Denman Wiley, age 86, passed away December 3, 2020 at Franklin Woods Hospital.
She was born in Memphis Tennessee February 24, 1934. She was the daughter of Kenneth & Evelyn Denman, of Sardis, Mississippi.
While pursuing a career as a nurse at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, she met and married Dr. William A. Wiley Jr..
Mary was the Office Manager, Secretary, and Receptionist of her husband’s Psychiatric practice. She often traded cakes, pies, and vegetables with patients who were unable to afford treatment. She was loved by all who knew her.
Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bridge with her close friends and attending Covenant Presbyterian Church. Mary was the past president of the Tennessee Arts Committee, Johnson City Medical Auxiliary, and Republican Women. She was very active with the local Red Cross, and Daughters of The American Revolution.
Mary is preceded in death by husband, Dr. William A. Wiley Jr; Sons, William A. Wiley III, and Charles Linwood Wiley.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Denman Wiley and wife Michelle Moncier Wiley; Grandsons, Christopher Denman Wiley Jr. and family, Brandon Keen and family, William A. Wiley IV, Alexander Terrell Wiley. Freta Wiley and Granddaughter Laura Grindstaff, extended family and many loving friends.
Mary was a great example of God’s love. She donated her body to medical science.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please feel free to send your condolences and memories to : cwiley@dr.com