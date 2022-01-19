JOHNSON CITY - Mary Nell Hodge Whitaker, 94, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City.
Mary was born in Piney Flats to the late Paul Fletcher and Bennie Mills Hodge.
Mary was a past member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and briefly attended Covenant Presbyterian.
Mary will easily be remembered for how active she was. She loved to travel, grow plants and flowers, exercise, play bingo and cards, and at one time was very active in the Johnson City Senior Citizen Center. Mary also participated in the area Senior Olympics and won several awards. However, family came first in Mary’s life, and she will be remembered as the wonderful, devoted, loving mother that she was.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by: her husband, Harry Whitaker of Harry’s Barber Shop; one son, Alan Thomas Whitaker; one daughter, Sandra Honeycutt; one grandchild, Alan Christopher Whitaker; and four siblings, Joseph Hodge, Herschel Hodge, Orba (Kyle) Malone and Howard Hodge.
Survivors include: her daughter, Harriet Miller and her husband J. Randolph, of Knoxville; grandchildren, Robin and her husband Allen Cross, of Inman, SC, Mark Whitaker, of Johnson City, Carla Honeycutt, of Johnson City, Peyton Miller, of Washington D.C. and Gaines Miller, of Knoxville; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Whitaker family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Whitaker family. (423) 282-1521.