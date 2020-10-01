Mary Nell (Broyles) Bales died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Four Oaks Health Care, Jonesborough, TN. Born May 4, 1930, Mrs. Bales, who was the daughter of Horace and Jenny Broyles, is preceded in death by her husband, R.K. “Pinky” Bales, as well as two of her children, Kathy (Bales) Byrd and R. Kenneth “Ken” Bales, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Bales) Turner; and four grandchildren. Shannon M. Turner, Jennifer (Brian) Schlomer, Justin Byrd, and Bryan (Amira) Byrd. She also has four great-grandchildren. Tessa & Brixan Schlomer, Carson & Bentley Byrd, and a special niece, Betty Joyce Martin.
Her life will be celebrated in a small, private family ceremony. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2-4pm, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Bulls Gap, TN 37711 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 (jdrf.org).