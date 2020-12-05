JOHNSON CITY - Mary Moody Moore, age 78 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on December 3, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a short illness. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late John Moody and Lora Light Moody.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Moore; her brother Jack Light and her sisters-in-law Irene Light and Patricia Moody;
She retired from CenturyLink after over 30 years of employment. She organized for the retiree club called The Faithful Few and they met one a month. She was also a member of the Greenvale Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee. One of her greatest hobbies was to paint rocks and hide them for others to find.
She is survived by her brother, John W. Moody; a special nephew, John D. Moody (Jon Jon); a niece: Yvonne Ditchey(Dave); a special great-niece Brittney Moody and a great-great niece MaLeigh; a nephew Wayne Light (Rita); her two special cousins; Glen Light (Jumpy) and Martha Ferguson; several cousins; her special friends; Joyce Mason and Brenda Hurst and her dog, Sadie Mae.
Per Mary’s request, she will be cremated and a memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.
Mary’s family would like to thank the medical staff of the Johnson City Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care of Mary.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Moore Family.