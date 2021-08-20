ELIZABETHTON - Mary “Midge” McQueen, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Signature Health Care of Elizabethton. Midge was born in Carter County to the late Arnold and Lulean Dolan Emmert. In addition to her parents, Midge was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Karen; a son, Kit B. McQueen; a great grandson, Timothy James Vaughn; a brother, Roy Emmert; and a sister, Brenda Crowe.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and going camping.
Those left to cherish Midge’s wonderful memory include her husband of fifty five years, Kit Carson McQueen of Elizabethton; a daughter, Donna Vaughn and husband Jimmy of Elizabethton; a son, Christopher Gene McQueen and wife Dorothy also of Elizabethton; five grandchildren, Channa Williams, Brandi Estep and husband Donny, Josh Vaughn and wife Cassie, Skylar McQueen and Christian McQueen; four great grandchildren, Ky-Ream Desselle, Edgar Estep, Oliver Vaughn and Owen Vaughn. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A celebration of Midge’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Pastor Glen Layfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Vaughn, Chris McQueen, Skylar McQueen, Josh Vaughn, Donny Estep, Kevin Rominger and Tim Ward. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the McQueen family.