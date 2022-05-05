Mary Margie Proffitt Gilbert came into this world on February 20th, 1924 and entered into paradise on May 3rd,, 2022. She was born in Burnsville, North Carolina to Hilda (Robinson) and Clarence Proffitt. She married Lynn Gilbert on June 15th, 1945, in Washington D.C.
Margie was always an active member and deacon’s wife at Shallow Ford Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed singing duets with her husband, Lynn. She was also an active member in Baptist women. She worked at Holston Ordinance and she was an artist at Erwin’s Pottery where she painted dinnerware. Later she worked at Morrill Motors and was a Mary Kay representative. Margie enjoyed starting her day by singing and usually sang throughout every day. She always found joy and took pride in her church cantatas.
She lost her father, Clarence, in 1996 and her mother, Hilda, in 2008. She lost both her sisters, Imogene and Helen. She also lost her grandson Aaron.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters Marsha Gilbert, Donna (Doug) Cooper and Lisa West. Her grandchildren Kerri (Tucker) Ensley, Brianne (Mark) Dunning, Jonathan Cooper, Jordan Cooper, and Ian West. Her three great grandchildren Marli, Henry and Silas. She was aunt to Jim (Nancy), Pat and Pam.
Margie enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and had a special relationship with her great granddaughter Marli.
Receiving friends will be held on Saturday, May 7th at Shallow Ford Baptist Church, 315 Old Hwy Road, from 1-2pm. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm followed by a private family entombment at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Services will be officiated by Zach Smith, music by Susan Bowman, Margie and Lynn, and daughters. Eulogy will be provided by Doug Cooper. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Shallow Ford and her grandsons.
The family would like to thank NHC, Bristol for their loving care. A special thank you to Tiffany who was the family’s lifeline during covid shutdown and beyond. We would also like to thank Caris Hospice for their compassionate, loving care and thank Amanda for all she did for Margie and the family. So many others to mention from administration at NHC, as we appreciate them all so very much.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Shallow Ford Baptist church in Margie’s name for a memorial there at the church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mary Margie Proffitt Gilbert through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.