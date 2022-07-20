Mary Margaret Settle, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Mary was born on March 1, 1947 to parents, William and Verna Dean Moore in Hazard, Kentucky. She held various jobs over her lifetime but caring for her family and home as a housewife was the most important to her. Mary resided in Piney Flats, Tennessee with her husband of 46 years, Ron. She enjoyed flowers, especially roses, and working in her garden. Mary was known as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her presence with be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William and Verna Dean Moore and brothers, William and Robert Moore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ronald Settle; son, Bradley Dean Scott; grandson, Christopher Bradley Scott and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00am in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery located at 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617. Pastor George Jones will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Bradley D. Scott, Christopher B. Scott, Joe Settle, David Settle, Hank Ramirez and Charlie Mattioli.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Mary Margaret Settle.