SHADY VALLEY - Mary E. Main, age 76, of Shady Valley, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Bristol Hospice House. She was born July 17, 1946 to the late Dana Main and Ada Watson Main. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Main; nieces, Joanne Main and Gay Hensley; brothers, Gene Minton, Jimmy Hodson, and Delmar Main; sisters, Velma Blevins, Ruth Wallace, and Dorothy Wallace.
Mary was a very loving and caring person who was devoted to her family. She retired from Levi Strauss and was a member of Harmon Christian Church. Her sense of humor was a joy to her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Angela Brown (George); son, Chad Main; a special and beloved grandson, Dalton Brown, who was the light of her life; lifelong friends, Brenda Wallace and Judy Watson; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Randle Johnson officiating. Honorary pallbearers are George Brown, Ralph Blevins, Charles Wallace, and Ricky Wallace.
At other times friends may call at the home of Mary’s daughter, Angie Brown, 343 McQueen Gap Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department or Harmon Christian Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pat Main, Linda Sue Fenner, and Edith Jenkins.