SHADY VALLEY - Mary E. Main, age 76, of Shady Valley, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Bristol Hospice House. She was born July 17, 1946 to the late Dana Main and Ada Watson Main. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Main; nieces, Joanne Main and Gay Hensley; brothers, Gene Minton, Jimmy Hodson, and Delmar Main; sisters, Velma Blevins, Ruth Wallace, and Dorothy Wallace.

Mary was a very loving and caring person who was devoted to her family. She retired from Levi Strauss and was a member of Harmon Christian Church. Her sense of humor was a joy to her family and friends.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you