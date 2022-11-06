7/3/1952 - 10/21/2022
Naples, FL and Charlotte, NC -Heaven gained an enthusiastic new angel on October 21...Mary Lynn Moser, age 70, of Naples, FL and Charlotte, NC. Mary Lynn was a "cancer thriver" for the past seventeen years. Those who knew and met her were amazed at how kind, caring, and upbeat she always was, along with that beautiful smile and laugh, even during her many procedures and challenging times. There was never a "why me? "from Mary Lynn. Rather, she spoke of her many blessings in this life and her excitement about the wonders and joys of eternal life beyond. She witnessed her Christian faith in this way to so many over the years. Mary Lynn loved life. Happy times came in so many ways ... sunrises, travels, movies, books, spring and fall, mountains (" I feel closer to God there"), her rescue dogs (Honey, Leo, and now Yogi), water aerobics, Bible study, scenic drives in Scotland and New Zealand, the Lord's Prayer each morning, pizza, Pilates, birds singing, family, good friends, rainy days, "Over the Rainbow", Easter, walks, celebrating "birthmonths", gifting, flowers, assembling about anything, mussels, organizing and labeling, carrot cake, adventures such as flying a plane solo in her youth, devotionals and prayer each night with her husband Tom, and many more. Mary Lynn and Tom met at a Habitat for Humanity event, and thus began their 31-year love story. They married in Dornoch, Scotland in 1994, and travels to over fifty countries provided wonderful memories and friendships. They felt so blessed that God brought them together and so thankful for the opportunities they were able to share. Mary Lynn Morrill was born on July 3, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana and when she was ten, her family moved to Erwin, Tennessee. She graduated from Vanderbilt with a degree in economics and business, worked for three years for Eastman Chemical, and then earned an MBA degree from Indiana University. She went to Charlotte in 1979 to work for NCNB, the forerunner to Bank of America. In her 27-year career there, she became a senior vice president and managing director in BofA's syndicated capital markets business. In retirement, Mary Lynn was active on many fronts. She served on the board of directors of Raymond James Bank for ten years and chaired its audit committee, she was ordained and served as a deacon at Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples, she served on the board of Mary's Meals USA which provides meals in school to children in developing countries and she served as a "cancer buddy" for several women. She and Tom have been involved with many organizations, including global ones who help children learn about Jesus. Mary Lynn was predeceased by her father Giles Wayne Morrill and mother Martha Jane Eversole Morrill. She is survived by husband, Tom and sisters, Betty Jane ("BJ") King of Johnson City, TN and Sharon Morrill of Carmel, IN. Mary Lynn also cherished her opportunities to be with her aunts and uncles, her nieces and their children, and Tom's family members, and she so enjoyed the annual reunions and zooms with her cousins. A memorial service to celebrate Mary Lynn's life will be held on Sunday, November 13, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte NC 28207. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following. The service will be led by Dr. Leighton Ford, Jean Graham Ford, and Rev. Joseph Clifford. The service will also be livestreamed at https://myersparkpres.org/live. A brief video will precede the service. The family suggests in lieu of flowers a donation in Mary Lynn's memory to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Leighton Ford Ministries, or any charitable organization with a good and meaningful cause. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606.