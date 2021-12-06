JOHNSON CITY - Mary Lynn Gibson, 46, Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Abingdon, Virginia and was a daughter of Ellis Gibson Jr. of Kentucky and Dollie Bridgeman Gibson of Johnson City. Mary attended New Vision Church of God in Johnson City. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexandria Wallace, her maternal grandparents, Harvey and Mary Plaster; her paternal grandparents, Ellis and Vernie Gibson.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her husband, Ronald Martinez; two sons, Joseph Gibson and wife, Stephanie Cash of Chuckey and Joshua Wallace and wife, Evalise of Johnson City; two daughters, Elizabeth Anastasia Wallace and husband, Tre Railey of Johnson City and Isabella Martinez of Johnson City; two brothers, Ellis Gibson III and wife, Jennifer of Oklahoma and Blake Gibson of Kentucky; two sisters, Valerie Montgomery of Oklahoma and Sarina Sahay and husband, Chanden of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Damien Wallace, Narayah Cash, Sarafina Wallace, Zackary Crawford and Melody Wallace; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mary will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor David Vanhoy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245