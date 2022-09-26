WHITE PINE - Mary Lunceford Bailey, age 74, of White Pine, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Lunceford and Martha Blevins Lunceford. Mary loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her life. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hatley and four brothers, Bob Lunceford, Sammy Lunceford, Clarence Lunceford and Ed Lunceford.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Vaughn “Bubba” Bailey, of the home; two children, Sandra Anderson-Tipton (Randall), of Gate City, VA and Debra Sheridan (Shane), of White Pine, TN; three grandchildren, Joseph Anderson, Jonesborough, TN, Sydney Edwards, of West Palm Beach, FL and Berlin Sheridan, of White Pine, TN; two brothers, Joe C. Lunceford, of Johnson City, TN and Dean Lunceford, of Butler, TN and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Darrell Williams officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Scott Tipton officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Anderson, Shane Sheridan, Randall Tipton, Landen Edwards and Carson Williams. Honorary pallbearers are her two brothers, Joe and Dean Lunceford and her nephews. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Rd, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to Humane Society, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
