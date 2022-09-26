WHITE PINE - Mary Lunceford Bailey, age 74, of White Pine, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Emmett Lunceford and Martha Blevins Lunceford. Mary loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her life. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hatley and four brothers, Bob Lunceford, Sammy Lunceford, Clarence Lunceford and Ed Lunceford.

