ELIZABETHTON - Mary Lowe Cole, age 93, of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Steven Jacob Lowe and Lena Belle Grindstaff Lowe and was born in Carter County on January 19, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Taylor in 1973; her second husband, Arlie Cole in 2022; an infant daughter, Patricia Kay Taylor; and five siblings, Myrtle Estep, Steve Lowe, Jr., Jemema Ensor, Charlie Lowe and Wilma Williams.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets and loved to collect tea pots.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Barney Taylor (Beverley) of Middletown, OH; a daughter, Priscilla Davis (Eddie) of Elizabethton; a brother, Lonnie Lowe of Elizabethton; a granddaughter, Heather (fiancé Austin Church) of Elizabethton; and a great-granddaughter, Matti Abel of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mary Lowe Cole will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in the Kress Cemetery (Hurley Hollow Road) with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM. Friends may visit the Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton between the hours of 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Mary during her illness.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 is honored to serve the family of Mary Lowe Cole.