ELIZABETHTON - Mary Lowe Cole, age 93, of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Steven Jacob Lowe and Lena Belle Grindstaff Lowe and was born in Carter County on January 19, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Taylor in 1973; her second husband, Arlie Cole in 2022; an infant daughter, Patricia Kay Taylor; and five siblings, Myrtle Estep, Steve Lowe, Jr., Jemema Ensor, Charlie Lowe and Wilma Williams.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets and loved to collect tea pots.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you