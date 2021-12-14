Mary Louise Walker Hardin, at the age of 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021 in her home. Mary was a bright woman who graduated from Unaka high school in 1945 and then Steed college. After graduating she continued on in education teaching at Midway and Hunter Elementary schools for several years until she retired. She was a member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church and was a woman of good faith. After battling cancer for the last year, she now joins her parents Elbert L. and Hattie Nidiffer Walker, her husband Frank L Hardin, her daughter Pamela Jean Strader and son-in-law Ralph Raymond Strader Sr. her brothers Jay Charles Walker and Glenn Walker and her sister Margaret Walker Hyder in Heaven.
She is survived by, her brother and sister-in-law Elbert Lyn Walker and Sharon Walker of Gray Tennessee her grandchildren Brandy Shawn Marin of Elizabethton Tennessee, Matthew Shane Strader of Concord North Carolina, Ralph Raymond Strader Junior of Morganton North Carolina and their spouses. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Ashley Rios, Dakota Rios, Samantha Spillane, Jonathan Spillane, Cheyenne Santos, Kayla Spencer, and Michael Spencer, and her great-great-grandchildren Genesis, Scarlett, Camila, Mailynn, OakLynn, and Ressiah and several nieces and nephews. She is and always will be loved by everyone.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
