JOHNSON CITY - Mary Louise Waddell Murphy, 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, took her final steps into everlasting life on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Roy Loucile Waddell and Kathleen Walters Waddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Daniel Murphy, Sr.; one son, Michael S. Murphy; one sister, Helen Wright; and one grandson, Daniel Fields.

Mary chose to make a positive difference in the world by teaching English for 30 years to thousands of students at South Junior High and Liberty Bell. After a rewarding career, she enjoyed 33 years of retirement, traveling to Europe, going on cruises, spending happy days at various beaches around the country and taking memorable “road trips” with family. She also appreciated quiet days sitting on her screened porch savoring her morning coffee and working on a crossword puzzle.

