JOHNSON CITY - Mary Louise Waddell Murphy, 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, took her final steps into everlasting life on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Roy Loucile Waddell and Kathleen Walters Waddell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Daniel Murphy, Sr.; one son, Michael S. Murphy; one sister, Helen Wright; and one grandson, Daniel Fields.
Mary chose to make a positive difference in the world by teaching English for 30 years to thousands of students at South Junior High and Liberty Bell. After a rewarding career, she enjoyed 33 years of retirement, traveling to Europe, going on cruises, spending happy days at various beaches around the country and taking memorable “road trips” with family. She also appreciated quiet days sitting on her screened porch savoring her morning coffee and working on a crossword puzzle.
Her faith was important to her and she was a regular attender at First Christian Church until age and infirmity made it too difficult. She was a member for over 80 years. She never met an animal she didn’t try to pet and was a loving “pet parent” to many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Brickey and husband Ed; one son and daughter-in-law, Dan Murphy and wife Donna; one grandson, Marc Murphy and wife Pinchia; two grandchildren, Patrice Curtis and husband Phillip, Anna Mancuso and husband Josh; five great grandchildren, Brittany Dickerson and husband Chris, Justin Runion, Amilia Mancuso, Ella Mancuso, and Sofia Mancuso.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00AM. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the numerous friends and staff at NHC of Johnson City for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.