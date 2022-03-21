Mary Louise Miller
Mary Louise Miller, 66, entered into rest on March 16, 2022; Ms. Miller grew up in East Tennessee and has lived in Augusta, GA for the past 30 years. She worked at Century 21 Larry Miller Realty office as a real estate broker and the relocation director. Ms. Miller was humorous and always kept people laughing.
Ms. Miller is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Miller and Peggy Gregory. Survivors include: her brother, Larry Miller (Donna); nephew, Jerry Morgan (Billy White); niece, Kelli Pierson (Trip); great nephews, Drew (Wesley) and Jamie (Emily) Pierson; great-great nephew, Lennon Pierson; and several other nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral services were held on Monday in Martinez, GA. A graveside service will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside by 11:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com.